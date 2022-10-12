Preview: Hawks continue preseason on the road vs. Cavaliers

The Atlanta Hawks will play their third preseason game of the 2022 schedule on Wednesday evening when they are back on the road taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks are 2-0 so far this preseason after sweeping the Abu Dhabi Games with a pair of wins over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks went 3-1 vs. the Cavaliers last season, but the Cavs have since traded for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. This could be a matchup between two teams that are battling for a top-4 or top-6 seed in the Eastern Conference this season. During the preseason of course, preparation for the regular season and health are more important than wins and losses, but it will be a fun measuring stick type of contest nonetheless while the regulars are on the floor.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) has yet to make his preseason debut due, while Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest also missed both games in Abu Dhabi due to an illness. It remains to be seen if any of those players will take the floor on Wednesday in Cleveland. Dejounte Murray missed the second game in Abu Dhabi with what was described as “back spasms” by Nate McMillan, so his status might be something to monitor as well.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Weds. Oct. 12, 7 pm ET

Location: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)

