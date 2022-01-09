Preview: Hawks wrap up road trip with Sunday matinee vs. Clippers

The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers will meet on Sunday afternoon in an inter-conference matchup, as the Hawks wind down their extended road trip. The Hawks are looking to finish out the trip with a victory after losing in frustrating fashion to the Lakers on Friday night. Atlanta fell to 17-21 on the season with the defeat.

The defense continues to be an issue for the Hawks, who come into play on Sunday 26th in the NBA in defensive rating. Atlanta is second in offensive rating, yet still doesn’t rank in the top half of the league in net rating. The Hawks will search for consistency on the defensive end again on Sunday as they try to build some chemistry with nearly everyone back from health and safety protocols.

The Clippers have battled several injuries as Paul George is now sidelined in addition to Kawhi Leonard, who has not played this season as he rehabs a torn ACL. Los Angeles is 19-21 on the season as they have lost seven of their last ten games while dealing with the loss of George in addition to dealing with players in health and safety protocols.

Los Angeles will be on the second half of a back-to-back in this one after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Injuries

Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful for Sunday’s game. Jalen Johnson (right calf tension) is probable.

Gorgui Dieng (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) and De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) are out.

Luke Kennard, Jason Preston and Isaiah Hartenstein are likely to continue to be out for the Clippers in addition to George and Leonard, while a full injury report for Sunday has yet to be provided due to the back-to-back.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Jan. 9, 3:30 pm ET

Location: crypto.com arena

TV: BSSE

Streaming: Bally Sports App

Radio: 92.9 The Game