Report: Hawks mentioned as potential “emerging suitor” for Ben Simmons

The NBA trade deadline is less than five weeks away, and the rumors are starting to swirl. The Atlanta Hawks figure to come up in many rumors following Travis Schlenk’s on-air rant about his roster and its struggles so far this season. The biggest rumor of late appears to be that the Hawks may check in on Philadelphia 76ers estranged forward Ben Simmons, per Marc Stein.

As I indeed reported in my This Week In Basketball column expertly aggregated below, Atlanta has emerged as suitor to monitor for Philadelphia's Ben Simmons.



Lots more trade scuttle in the piece here: https://t.co/90TI6eGMN3



Lotsa room for the link after the , @TheNBACentral https://t.co/nEuD6sY8Po — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 7, 2022

Stein notes the pairing of Simmons’ defense with the offense of Trae Young could appealing to the Hawks, and that Atlanta’s bevy of young assets could offer something the 76ers could ultimately decide is fair compensation for Simmons. The Hawks famously knocked the Sixers out of the playoffs in the second round last season, winning three games in Philadelphia on their way to a 4-3 series win, which ended with a Game 7 victory for Atlanta in the 76ers’ building.

Whether or not Philadelphia would be interested in any of the Hawks’ young talent remains to be seen. It should be noted that it would likely take multiple talented young players from the Hawks and potentially picks as well to match the 76ers’ demands in a trade given the steep asking price that has been reported by other teams for Simmons since he has became available.

It also remains to be seen how interested the Hawks actually are in Simmons or if this is simply just chatter. Most rumors end up not coming to fruition, but one things is for sure: the Hawks are looking to make moves ahead of the deadline.

Gallinari and Cam Reddish continue to be the topic of many rumors, as Sam Amick of The Athletic recently reported that the Hawks were looking to move out the two players in a two-for-one trade.

The Hawks are on the lookout for a one-for-two type of deal for an impact player, sources tell @sam_amick.



Danilo Gallinari and Cam Reddish, it seems, are the most likely candidates to be headed out.



More NBA trade intel: https://t.co/EVXZ1XLSMx pic.twitter.com/1CLcfvdjyl — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) January 5, 2022

Plenty of other Hawks related rumors are sure to be on the way as it is that time of the year.

Stay tuned.