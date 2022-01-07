Preview: Hawks continue road trip with matchup vs. Lakers

The Atlanta Hawks (17-20) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (20-19) as they continue their road trip following Wednesday night’s win over the Sacramento Kings. The Hawks moved to 9-11 on the road this season with the win, and they will be facing a Lakers team that is 13-10 at home so far this season.

The Lakers have sputtered this season between various absences to key players, both due to Covid as well as injuries. Anthony Davis remains out with a knee injury, while LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have continued to try to form chemistry together despite Westbrook not exactly being a great fit with the Lakers to this point.

Both Atlanta and Los Angeles are 4-6 in their last ten games, as they have each been ravaged by players being tied up in league health and safety protocols dealing with Covid. The Lakers are riding a three-game home winning streak coming into this one and will obviously present challenges for the Hawks as James has been on fire of late. James is averaging 32.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last ten games as he has picked up his scoring in the absence of Davis.

The Hawks have a few notable players on the injury report as well heading into Friday’s matchup.

Injuries

Cam Reddish (right ankle soreness) is probable, while Bogdan Bogdanovic (return to competition reconditioning), John Collins (return to competition reconditioning), Jalen Johnson (return to competition reconditioning) and Trae Young (low back contusion) are questionable.

Chris Clemons (health and safety protocols), Gorgui Dieng (health and safety protocols), Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear), De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) and Cameron Oliver (health and safety protocols) are out.

The Lakers are without Davis (knee) and Kendrick Nunn for Friday’s game. LeBron James is listed as probable.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Jan. 7, 10 pm ET

Location: crypto.com arena

TV: ESPN, BSSE

Streaming: ESPN App, Bally Sports App

Radio: 92.9 The Game