Shorthanded Hawks takedown Kings 108-102

The Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings played on Wednesday night as the Hawks were faced with another tough test undermanned on the road. The Hawks were without Trae Young in addition to John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and others in this one. Atlanta was able to pick up the win vs. the Kings in this one, winning by a score of 108-102.

Kevin Huerter was the star of the show for the Hawks tonight in this one despite surprisingly coming off the bench despite the absences of Young and Bogdanovic. Huerter finished with 25 points, 11 rebound and five assists in 33 minutes in the reserve role.

The Hawks got off to a good start in this one, outscoring the Kings 33-24 in the first quarter.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Huerter each had seven points in the first quarter.

Danilo Gallinari got hot in the second quarter, scoring nine points and going +7 in just under eight minutes in the period. Atlanta struggled tremendously as a team to start the second however, failing to score for six minutes to start the quarter.

The Hawks led 54-45 at the break, with Delon Wright leading the way with 11 points. Buddy Hield had 11 points in the first half for the Kings. The Hawks held the Kings to 21 points in the second quarter and were able to keep their lead as a result.

Delon came to play. He has 11 points at the half



The Kings won the third quarter 30-24, cutting the Hawks lead to three heading to the fourth. Huerter had seven points in the third. Sacramento played pretty well offensively in the third, and climbed back into the game as a result.

The fourth quarter was very competitive in this one, as the Hawks were only able to secure the win inside the final minute with the Kings fouling nearly until the final buzzer. Atlanta relied on a balanced attack in this one. The Kings made multiple pushes at the lead and even tied the game with a late three from Tyrese Haliburton.

Cam Reddish answered that three with a huge three of his own which helped seal the win down the stretch. Huerter poured in 11 fourth quarter points in the win.

Wright finished with 15 points and four assists as the Hawks finished with six players in double-digits. Reddish finished with 18 points while it took him 19 shots to get there.

De’Aaron Fox led the way for the Kings with 30 points while Haliburton had 24 of his own.

The Hawks will take on the Lakers Friday night as they continue their west coast road trip.

