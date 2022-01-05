Game thread: Hawks at Kings

The Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings will play on Wednesday night as Atlanta continues their road trip. The Hawks will be without some key pieces in this one including Trae Young, who was ruled out later in the day. Join us on Twitter and in the comments to discuss all of the action.
Hawks starters
- Delon Wright
- Cam Reddish
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
- Danilo Gallinari
- Clint Capela
Kings starters
- De’Aaron Fox
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Harrison Barnes
- Marvin Bagley III
- Damian Jones
