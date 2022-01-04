Hawks come up short despite career-high scoring effort from Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday evening as they continue their road trip. This was a fun one throughout, as Trae Young exploded for 56 points and 14 assists on 17-of-26 shooting from the floor in a losing effort. The Hawks lost by a score of 136-131 as they were unable to slow down Portland’s three-point barrage throughout the night.

Trae Young tonight:



56 PTS (career high)

14 AST

17-26 FG

7-12 3P

15-15 FT



He joins Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, Tony Parker, Russell Westbrook and James Harden (3x) as the only players ever with a 55p/10a game. pic.twitter.com/Qkx4yEhTac — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 4, 2022

Young became the only player in NBA history to ever have 55+ points and 14+ assists in a game with the performance.

The only player in NBA history to have 55+ points and 14+ assists in a single game @TheTraeYoung x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7vgYHqHogM — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 4, 2022

Anfernee Simons led the way with 43 points for the Blazers, while Norm Powell added 26. Atlanta was unable to get enough stops in this one as their defense plagued them throughout the night. The perimeter defense particularly struggled in the absence of Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter, as has been a theme at times this season.

The Hawks struggled on defensively throughout this one despite Young’s exploits offensively, as the Blazers scored 70 points in the first half. Portland was red-hot from three, making 12-of-24 threes in the first half. Young caught absolute fire in the second quarter, scoring 10 points in less than two minutes to close the half.

The Hawks trailed by as many as 13 in the first half, but closed the gap to five with the late burst from Young.

Trae capped his 29-point, 9-assist first half with a logo shot. pic.twitter.com/MNexXtxDCD — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 4, 2022

Young tallied a ridiculous 29 points and 9 assists in the first half, as Atlanta trailed Portland by a score of 70-65 heading into the half.

Young is the first player in the NBA this season to reach at least 25 (29) points and 9 assists in a half. https://t.co/nzMlpeyDY0 — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) January 4, 2022

The third quarter was the best of the night for the Hawks, as they outscored the Blazers 40-30 in the period. Young totaled 12 points and five assists in the quarter. Atlanta led by five heading to the final period as a result, putting themselves in good position for the win. The Hawks would struggle as Young went to the bench however, and they would never recover.

The Blazers exploded for 36 points in the fourth as Jusuf Nurkic took to the paint for some bully-ball with 11 points in the final frame including the dagger and-one on Danilo Gallinari inside the final minute. It was a career-night for Young, but the loss is ultimately all that really counts for the Hawks.

Kevin Huerter scored 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting in his return to the lineup while Clint Capela had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawks are set to be back in action Wednesday night vs. the Sacramento Kings.

Stay tuned.