Hawks see win streak snapped in loss to Raptors, 106-100

The Atlanta Hawks were back at home on the second night of a back-to-back to take on the Toronto Raptors. As they continue to ride a seven-game winning streak, they were also without Trae Young tonight with a right shoulder contusion. The Hawks played hard to the end, but it was not enough as they lost 106-100.

De’Andre Hunter came out aggressive in the first quarter, taking advantage of the smaller matchups.

Back to back Dre 's

Kevin Huerter caught fire in the second quarter, scoring eight early points. The Hawks led by as much as eight points during the run.

Red Velvet corner pocket

Huerter didn’t stop there and continued his hot shooting to end the first half. He finished the half with 16 points, shooting 6-of-6 from the field and 3-of-3 from three. The Hawks went into halftime with a 57-48 lead.

Kev perfect from the field

That's the first time Kevin Huerter has finished a half with 15-plus points shooting 100% from the field, per @HawksPR.



Huerter had 16 points in the first half (6-6 FG, 3-3 from 3, 1-1 FT). — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) February 1, 2022

The Raptors came out with better energy in the second half, and the Hawks were flat. They led by 11 early, but the Raptors erased the deficit and took a two-point lead.

Danilo Gallinari hit a big three to give the Hawks the lead back.

Gallo three ball

Gary Trent Jr. caught fire towards the end of the third, as he scored 17 points in the quarter. That included a buzzer-beat three to end the quarter, which put the Raptors up 80-72 heading into the fourth. It was a dissapotining quarter for the Hawks as they were outscored 32-15.

The Hawks fought in the fourth, cutting the Raptors lead throughout the quarter.

Bogdan Bogdanovic came alive down the stretch, hitting a pair of big threes to keep the Hawks in striking distance.

With 20 seconds left and the Hawks down one point, Fred Vanvleet found OG Anunoby in the corner for a clutch three to put them up 104-100. The Hawks tried to answer with a three out of the timeout, but Bogodanvic was not able to connect from the corner.

Huerter finished the game with 26 points in the loss. Bogdanovic finished with 18 points, and Hunter finished with 17.

The Hawks will be back at home on Thursday to take on the Phoenix Suns.

