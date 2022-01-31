Preview: Hawks seek to continue winning streak, sweep back-to-back vs. Raptors

The Atlanta Hawks (24-25) will host the Toronto Raptors (24-23) on Monday as they search for their eighth straight win. The Hawks will also be looking to sweep the home back-to-back after beating the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday afternoon.

Trae Young led Atlanta to the win over the Lakers on Sunday with 36 points and 12 assists. Onyeka Okongwu had 16 points (12 in the fourth quarter), with John Collins adding 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

Toronto last played on Saturday night when they beat the Miami Heat in triple-overtime. Typically the Hawks would be at a big disadvantage on a back-to-back, but the Raptors being on the road for a three-overtime on game Saturday night combined with the early start Sunday for the Hawks (who have been at home for a week now) makes the rest factor perhaps less of a thing than normal in this matchup.

Atlanta enters play on Monday with the second-best offensive rating in the NBA, while the Raptors rank 13th. Toronto ranks 15th (0.8) in the NBA in net rating, while the Hawks (0.6) rank No. 16. Both of these teams are good at valuing possessions, ranking at or near the top of the NBA in fewest turnovers per possession. Atlanta ranks first in TOV%, while the Raptors are sixth-best.

Injuries

Trae Young (right shoulder contusion) and De’Andre Hunter (right ankle) are questionable for the Hawks on Monday.

Khem Birch, Issac Bonga (G League) and Goran Dragic (not with team) are out for Toronto.

Odds

The Hawks are 1-point underdogs at home vs. the Raptors as of Monday afternoon, to whom it may concern. Atlanta has covered in all seven games on their current winning streak.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Jan. 31, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game