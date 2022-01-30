Preview: Hawks look to extend winning streak in afternoon matchup vs. Lakers

The Atlanta Hawks (23-25) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (24-26) on Sunday afternoon as they look to extend their winning-streak to seven games. Los Angeles will be without at least some of their star power in this one, while the Hawks have some key names on the injury report as well.

Atlanta has won their last six games, moving into the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference standings after a loss by the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. The Hawks have received improved play by their second unit during the win streak, as well as an increased intensity on the defensive end. Atlanta posted 11 blocks and 10 steals in their Friday night win over the Celtics, their first game with both double-digit steals and blocks since 2019.

The Hawks head into play on Sunday with the second-best offensive rating in the NBA, while Los Angeles ranks all the way down at No. 23. The Lakers have lost seven of their last ten games heading into play on Sunday, and are just 9-14 on the road this season.

Atlanta will look to continue their hot streak in this one vs. a short-handed Lakers group that will be without their best player.

Injuries

Trae Young (right hip) and De’Andre Hunter (right ankle) are questionable for the Hawks on Sunday.

LeBron James (knee) is ruled out for the Lakers, while Anthony Davis (wrist) is questionable. Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook are probable.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Jan. 30, 1 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass