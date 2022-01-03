NBA announces updates to schedule for Hawks, others

The NBA announced schedule updates for the Atlanta Hawks and several other teams amid game postponements due to Covid outbreaks around the league. The Hawks, like a good amount of other teams, saw multiple changes in their schedule with the announcement.

The moves impacting the Hawks are as follows:

The Dec. 19 game at home vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers that was postponed due to Cleveland not having enough available players is now rescheduled for March 31 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks will also have their Jan. 24 home game vs. the Chicago Bulls moved to March 3, while Atlanta’s home game vs. the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday Feb. 1 has been moved up a day to Monday, Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Another small change in the announcement was that Atlanta’s home game on Feb. 3 vs. the Phoenix Suns will now be televised on TNT. The Hawks are currently in the midst of their longest road trip of the season and are looking to find some momentum as they begin to piece their team back together.

The Hawks were hit as hard as an team in the NBA with double-digit players being tied up in league health and safety protocols, including a few of the ‘Hardship Hawks’ that were brought in on 10-day reinforcement deals. It appears Atlanta is trending in the upward direction in regards to having less and less players testing positive and being tied up in the protocols. John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and others are still trying to work their way back in the fold as the Hawks, like many other teams, look to rebound after seeing their season temporarily derailed by Covid.

Stay tuned.