Preview: Hawks, Blazers set for Monday night tilt

The Atlanta Hawks (16-19) will take on the Portland Trail Blazers (13-22) on Monday night as they continue to get more players out of health and safety protocols. Kevin Huerter, Delon Wright, Onyeka Okongwu, Sharife Cooper and Danilo Gallinari are set to rejoin the team after all spending extended periods in the protocols dealing with Covid.

The Hawks are just 3-7 in their last ten games but picked up an impressive shorthanded win on the road vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Atlanta will look to get things rolling in the right direction as they may actually have something resembling their actual team taking the floor on Monday night.

The Blazers on the other hand are set to face an uphill battle without (at least) their best two players as Damian Lillard (injury management) and CJ McCollum (lung) are listed as out on the injury report with non-Covid issues.

Portland is currently riding a four-game losing streak and has lost eight of their last ten games. The Blazers have been banged up of late and they have not be able to replace the production. They sit 12th in the West, but are 6-4 in games vs. Eastern Conference opponents this season. Portland is 11-9 at home vs. 2-13 on the road so far this season.

Injuries

Cam Reddish (ankle) is questionable for Atlanta. De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) remain out.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng, John Collins, Jalen Johnson and Malik Ellison are all in the league health and safety protocols, and are out for Monday’s game barring late unforeseen changes.

Portland has Jusuf Nurkic and Cody Zeller listed as doubtful in addition to Lillard and McCollum being out for Monday’s game.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 5-point favorites vs. the Blazers as of Monday afternoon, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Jan. 3, 10 pm ET

Location: Moda Center

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)