Hawks beat Celtics 108-92 behind active defensive effort

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Boston Celtics on Friday night as they looked to extend their five-game winning streak. The Hawks were able to extend their streak to six games with an end-to-end 108-92 win over the Celtics in this one. While Boston threatened at times, the Hawks never trailed in the final three quarters of this game as their defense carried them to the win.

John Collins led Atlanta to the win with 21 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Trae Young added 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 19 points off the bench, with Danilo Gallinari adding 14.

Jayson Tatum (20 points) and Jaylen Brown (26 points) led the way for Boston in the loss.

The Hawks were all over Boston out of the gates in this one, leading the Celtics by a score of 32-20 after the opening period. The defensive effort was there from the jump.

Kev makin' things happen

The Hawks racked up five steals and four blocks in the first quarter, something they had not doing in over three years.

The Hawks recorded five steals and four blocks in tonight's first quarter. It's the first time this season the club has 5+ steals and 4+ blocks in one quarter and the first time since 1/26/19 at Portland. Atlanta's one of only eight teams to do so this season.

Onyeka Okongwu continued his solid play on the second unit with this poster of a block on Jayson Tatum at the rim.

The Hawks led the Celtics 62-47 at the half, with Young leading the way with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Trae finished the half with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists ❄️



Presented by @Verizon

Bogdanovic had nine points and three assists off the bench in the first half. The Hawks held the Celtics to 33% shooting with six steals and seven blocks in the opening 24 minutes.

The third quarter was not kind to the Hawks however as they were outscored 30-18 by Boston, as the Celtics pulled within three points heading to the fourth quarter. Atlanta struggled offensively in the third, shooting just 8-of-26 from the floor as they took an 80-77 lead to the final frame.

Gallinari continued to be very solid on the second unit in this one, and picked up a big and-one inside to kick off the scoring in the fourth quarter for the Hawks.

Bogdanovic hit a big three off the dribble to put the Hawks up by six inside the eight minute mark.

Bogdanovic stayed hot as the Hawks went on a 18-2 run to take a 103-86 lead into final minutes of the fourth after the Celtics had trimmed the lead to just one early in the quarter. The Hawks were able to hold on from there to secure their sixth consecutive victory.

Defense was the story in this game, as the Hawks racked up double-digit steals and blocked shots in the win for the first time in over three years.

Atlanta, currently with 10 blocks and 10 steals, has its first 10+ block, 10+ steal game since 11/16/19 at LA Clippers (11 steals, 10 blocks).

The Hawks will look to roll off their seventh straight win on Sunday afternoon when the Los Angeles Lakers come to town.

