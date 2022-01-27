Trae Young named 2022 All-Star starter

The NBA revealed the starting lineups for the 2022 All-Star game on Thursday night, and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was voted as one of the starting guards for the Eastern Conference. Young was selected along with DeMar DeRozan from all of the East guards.

Young and DeRozan were selected from the Eastern Conference along with Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Eastern Conference 2022 All-Star starters are captain Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 28, 2022

Young is top-5 in the NBA in both points and assists per game, and has again carried Atlanta’s offense for significant stretches this season. This is Young’s second All-Star selection (2020), and also his second time as an All-Star starter. Young is arguably having the best season of his career and the Hawks appear to have turned things around as well as they are currently riding a five-game win streak.

The fourth-year guard will also represent the Hawks in the 3-point contest as well, per a report from Chris Haynes earlier in the month. Atlanta will be well represented on All-Star weekend in Cleveland next month.

