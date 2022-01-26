Hawks score season-high 70 bench points, defeat Kings 121-104

The Atlanta Hawks were back home to take on the Sacramento Kings as they continue to build on a four-game winning streak. With major contributions from the bench, the Hawks made light work of the Kings, beating them 121-104.

Trae Young was wheeling and dealing in the first quarter with four early assists.

With the Kings coming off a 53-point defeat last night against the Boston Celtics, they came out attacking early, with Davion Mitchell scoring 10 points in the first. The Hawks came out flat and saw themselves down 33-21 to end the quarter.

The second unit for the Hawks got into a rhythm to start the second quarter and Onyeka Okongwu had an emphatic dunk that got everyone riled up.

Bogdan Bogdanovic returned back in the lineup after missing a few games with right knee soreness. He came in and made a difference off the bench as well, scoring 16 points in the second quarter.

The starters came in and matched the same energy the second unit had, and by the end of halftime, the Hawks were leading 67-50. The bench ended the first half with 41 points, and the Hawks scored 46 points in the second quarter, the most points scored in any quarter by the team this season.

That's how you close out a half pic.twitter.com/kfp2qL9ABg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 27, 2022

It was smooth sailing for the Hawks in the third quarter, as they were up by as much as 30 points with a 27-3 run between the end of the first half and the start of the second half.

71-27 extended run.



Not a misprint. https://t.co/hvpk3WcDb0 — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 27, 2022

The Hawks led 94-74 to end the third quarter.

It was the second unit’s night as they continued to pour on the points in the fourth quarter.

TURNING BACK THE CLOCK TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/xqPppWZsUy — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 27, 2022

The Hawks finished with 70 bench points, as Bogdanovic and Okongwu both finished with 18 points, and Lou Williams finished with 15 points.

The Hawks will be home again on Friday to take on the Boston Celtics.