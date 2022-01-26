Preview: Hawks host Kings, search for fifth straight win

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as they look to extend their winning streak to five games. The Hawks went 4-0 last week, and will try to keep that momentum rolling into this one. Sacramento is on the heels of a 53-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night as they travel to Atlanta to complete a back-to-back. Atlanta has been off since Sunday evening when they beat the Hornets in Charlotte.

Trae Young earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for his performance during the Hawks’ four-game win streak. Young averaged 31 points and 9 assists across the 4-0 stretch. Atlanta still has quite a bit of work to do to climb out of the early season hole they put themselves in, and this game is another good opportunity to climb up the standings.

The Hawks have the second best offensive rating in the NBA heading into play on Wednesday, but rank just 27th in defensive efficiency. The Kings have the fifth worst net rating in the NBA at -4.9.

Odds

The Hawks are 9-point favorites over the Kings as of Wednesday morning, for those who may be interested. Atlanta has covered in all four wins on their current streak.

Injuries

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is probable to return from his multi-game absence for the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter (lower back discomfort) is questionable after taking a hard foul from Kelly Oubre Jr. in Charlotte on Sunday. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is questionable with a non-Covid illness.

The Kings are on the back-to-back and have yet to submit an injury report as of Weds. morning.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Jan. 26, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game