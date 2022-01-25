Report: Collins trade talks picking up, Hawks “strong suitors” for Jerami Grant

The NBA trade deadline is approaching and the Atlanta Hawks continue to be involved in various trade rumors. Tuesday morning, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report offered several insights on Hawks related rumors as the deadline nears.

Fischer reports that the Hawks are “uninterested” in taking on Tobias Harris in a Ben Simmons trade with the Philadelphia 76ers after previous speculation regarding a potential move.

Atlanta was also mentioned along with the Sacramento Kings as “strong suitors” for Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, joining several other teams. Grant is a strong defender and will likely be moved by a rebuilding Detroit group ahead of the deadline it seems.

Additionally, the article notes that the Hawks have “grown more active” in John Collins trade talks. This doesn’t necessarily mean he’s likely to be moved. Like in previous years with Collins, it could just mean that he is being coveted by other teams.

More noise is sure to come as the Hawks have been one of the more often mentioned teams in trade rumors this time around, likely due to their slow start to the season. Atlanta is riding a four-game win streak and will try to extend that at home vs. the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Stay tuned.