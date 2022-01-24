Trae Young wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week award

The Atlanta Hawks and guard Trae Young has been on a roll of late. The guard was rewarded for his play last week by being named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week.

NBA Players of the Week for Week 14: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and Hawks’ Trae Young. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 24, 2022

The Hawks went 4-0 for the week, with Young averaging 31.3 points and nine assists across 36 minutes per game. Young is having a standout season and could be in line to make his second career All-Star appearance next month. The fourth-year guard was second to DeMar DeRozan in the latest fan voting returns for East guards, and should get even more support from his peers if the Hawks keep winning.

Atlanta will be back in action Wednesday night when they will be back home to face the Sacramento Kings. The Hawks continue to try to claw back into the postseason race as they look to extend their current winning streak to five games. The Hawks beat the Kings in Sacramento in January.

Stay tuned.