Hawks cruise to fourth straight win, beat Hornets 113-91

The Atlanta Hawks were on the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets, as they looked to build on a three-game winning streak they built at home this week. They were able extend the streak to four games on the road in this one, defeating the Hornets 113-91.

Trae Young came out firing from deep in the first half, hitting 3-of-7 from three.

Nothin' but the bottom of the net pic.twitter.com/SKjKWyDSoW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 24, 2022

The Hawks were solid on offense through the half, but it was their defense that was impressive. It was the second unit that set the tone on that side of the ball.

Delon steal ➡️ Gallo jam pic.twitter.com/90hvsar7rh — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 24, 2022

Onyeka Okongwu continued to stout defensive presence, with two blocks in the first half. This was seventh straight game with a block.

The Hawks did a great job on limiting the NBA’s third-best offense to no three-pointers in the half, as the Hornets shot 0-of-16 from deep. It was 55-44 lead for the Hawks going into halftime.

The third quarter was all Hawks to start, as they continued to pile up the points, and the Hornets were still not connecting on a three until the five-minute mark, and finished 4-of-36 for the entire game. It was a 20-9 run for the Hawks midway into the third, with Young scoring nine points in the quarter.

Delon Wright had active hands throughout the game, including this steal, followed by a three.

The Hawks led 85-66 heading into the fourth. Young continued to fire from deep, finishing with eight threes in the game, which tied his career-high. It was cruise control in the entire fourth, and the Hawks picked up another win.

7 threes & counting pic.twitter.com/VK12N7aeZ8 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 24, 2022

Young finished with 30 points to go with four assists, while De’Andre Hunter finished with 20 points and three steals.

The Hawks will be back home on Wednesday to take on the Sacramento Kings.