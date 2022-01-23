Preview: Hawks hit road for matchup vs. Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Charlotte Hornets Sunday evening as the Hawks will search for their four straight win after a 3-0 week at home. Atlanta took home a narrow win over the Miami Heat on Friday night behind 28 points and seven assists from Trae Young.

The Hornets enter this one on a roll as well as winners of seven of their last eight games. LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges are both having stellar seasons, as both players are top-ten at their positions in Eastern Conference All-Star fan voting. That doesn’t always tell the whole story with a player but both Ball and Bridges have earned their votes this season. Ball is averaging 19 points per game with go with 7.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per.

Both Atlanta and Charlotte grade out as much better offensive teams than defensive. The Hawks (No. 2) and Hornets (No. 3) both rank in the top-three in the NBA in offensive rating while struggling defensively. The Hawks are No. 28 in defensive rating, while Charlotte is No. 25. This could be a high scoring, up-and-down game as a result, though both teams have been better defensively of late.

The Hornets are allowing below 100 points per game over their last five, while the Hawks’ improved defense has helped them close out wins this week.

Odds

The Hawks are three-point underdogs on the road vs. the Hornets as of Sunday morning, for those interested. Atlanta has covered in three straight games.

Injuries

For Atlanta, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out, while Kevin Huerter (right hip contusion) and Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) are questionable. Sharife Cooper and Jalen Johnson are out on G League assignment.

The Hornets list Jalen McDaniels as out.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Jan. 23, 7 pm ET

Location: Spectrum Center

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game