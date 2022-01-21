Hawks survive Heat comeback bid, 110-108

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Miami Heat Friday as they searched for their third straight win at home this week. The Hawks led by as many as 18 in this one, but just barely held off the Heat in this one. Miami’s comeback bid came up just short as the hosts took home the 110-108 victory.

Atlanta held a one-point lead after the first quarter despite trailing by as many as eight in the period. Trae Young led the Hawks with eight first-quarter points.

Lou Williams had five points in just two minutes at the end of the first. The Hawks’ second unit continued to play well in this one despite the absence of Danilo Gallinari. Delon Wright had four points and three assists in nine second quarter minutes.

The Hawks outscored the Heat 29-21 in the second, giving them a nine-point lead at the break. Young led all scorers with 15 points in the first half. John Collins had 13 points and six rebounds in the opening half.

JC notched 13 PTS & 6 REB in the first half



The Hawks had an up-and-down third quarter, as they scored 28 points but had eight turnovers. Young had five turnovers in the third, but did score eight more points giving him 23 through three quarters. Atlanta’s defense held the Heat to 23 points on 22 shooting possessions, forcing five turnovers of their own in the period. The Hawks led 88-74 heading to the final frame.

After being down 15 with under eight minutes to go, the Heat quickly fought back to within seven by the 6:28 mark of the fourth quarter. A couple of minutes later, a big three-pointer from Kevin Huerter put the Hawks up 105-94 with four minutes to play.

Miami responded with a 7-0 run to make it a four-point game with under 2:45 to go. Young got to the line again on the next possession, making both to make the score 107-101. The Heat then responded with another 4-0 run to make it a two-point game inside the final 75 seconds.

Young found Capela for a lob to put the Hawks up 109-105 with just over a minute to go, then Duncan Robinson hit a three to make it a one-point game on the ensuing Heat possession.

After an ugly couple of possessions for each side and Young split a pair of free throws, the Heat had the ball down 110-108 after a timeout with 10.7 to go.

Young led all scorers with 28 points and seven assists (eight turnovers) in the win, with Huerter adding 21 points and four assists of his own.

Kev is cookin'



21 PTS

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 21 points in the loss. The Hawks will now hit the road to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening.

