Trae Young second among East guards in updated All-Star fan voting

The Atlanta Hawks picked up their second straight win on Wednesday night. Thursday afternoon, more good news arrived for Hawks faithful: Star guard Trae Young remains second among Eastern Conference guards in the NBA’s latest All-Star fan voting totals. DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls leads all East guards with over four million votes.

LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22.



Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups. pic.twitter.com/LBIU5BamC6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 20, 2022

Young holds a decent lead on Zach LaVine, also of the Bulls, for the second starting spot allotted to Eastern Conference guards for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. LeBron James leads all votes with nearly seven million votes, with Stephen Curry second with over six million.

Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.5 assists per game this season, both numbers ranking him in the top-5 in the league. The fourth-year guard continues to establish himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA, leading the Hawks to the NBA’s second most efficient offense. The Hawks have struggled to find consistent team success this season but Young’s offense has been there throughout.

The Hawks have bigger fish to fry as they look to claw back into the East playoff race, but it is nice to see the fans reward Young’s elite offensive play. Last season, Young was not selected to the All-Star team despite similarly gaudy stats and the game being moved to Atlanta due to Covid.

Stay tuned.