ATL and 29: The Hardship Hawks

While the Hawks have a number of players in the COVID protocols, Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops analyze recent games, talk trends since the 10-day signings jumped into the rotation, and try to form takeaways for what will come once the regular pieces return.

‘ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.