Hawks blow past Timberwolves 134-122 with huge third quarter

The Atlanta Hawks were back at home to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, after an impressive win against the Milwaukee Bucks on MLK Day and breaking their 10-game home losing streak. The Hawks kept the momentum going, beating the Timberwolves 134-122 after trailing by double-digits at halftime. It marked Atlanta’s straight win after trailing by double-digits.

After hitting the game-sealing shot on Monday, De’Andre Hunter carried it over with 10 points in the first quarter. Outside of Hunter, nobody else could find a rhythm. With the Hawks struggling, Kevin Knox saw his first minutes as a Hawk.

First bucket in the A for Kevin Knox pic.twitter.com/QAODTrK2s2 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 20, 2022

On the other hand, the Timberwolves were hot, scoring 42 points and shooting 59% from the field in the quarter.

Danilo Gallinari was a bright spot for the Hawks to start the second quarter. The Hawks cut their deficit to 10 points, but the Timberwolves continued to find a way to put the ball in the basket.

Once the Hawks starters came back in, they were also able to cut the Timberwolves lead down, this time to as much as seven, but second-chance opportunities helped them push their lead again. The Hawks were disappointing on the boards, getting out-rebounded 24-13 in the first half.

The trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and D’Angelo Russell were all in double figures for the Timberwolves, and they went into halftime with a 73-61 lead over the Hawks. Edwards was ejected in the third quarter after an altercation with an official.

To start the second half, the Hawks came out as a completely different team. They hit three three-pointers in a row (two from Trae Young), cutting their deficit to three points. A dunk from Kevin Huerter made it a one-point game, and the Timberwolves called a timeout.

Young caught fire in the second half, scoring 23 points in the third quarter.

42-17 run for the Hawks



Trae Young had 23 of those — Peachtree Hoops (@peachtreehoops) January 20, 2022

Another player that played a big part in the Hawks run was Onyeka Okongwu, playing solid defense on Towns and grabbing a few blocks as well. Things also got chippy between Okongwu and Towns, as Towns was assessed a flagrant foul for staring down Okongwu.

The Hawks had one of their best quarters of the season in the third, scoring 45 points.

The Hawks tallied 45 points in the third quarter, a season-high for points in any quarter. The last time Atlanta had 45-or-more points in any quarter was on 4/6/21 against New Orleans (3rd quarter). — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) January 20, 2022

The second unit for the Hawks extended the lead in the fourth, with Gallinari, Delon Wright, and Lou Williams all contributing. They continued to pour on the points, and the Timberwolves didn't have enough to come back.

Young put the finishing touch on the game with his signature nutmeg.

It was another impressive win for the Hawks, as their effort in the second half propelled them to a second straight victory.

Six players scored in double figures for the Hawks, with Young leading the way with 37 points and 14 assists. Hunter finished with 22 points and five rebounds, while Okongwu had 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 blocks and a steal in the win while guarding Towns well.

Russell led the Wolves with 31 points in the loss.

The Hawks will be back home on Friday to take on the Miami Heat.