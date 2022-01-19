Preview: Hawks host Timberwolves in Wednesday night tilt

The Atlanta Hawks (18-25) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) on Wednesday. The Hawks are coming off a big win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, while Minnesota will be completing a road back-to-back after beating the New York Knicks in a close one on Tuesday night.

Atlanta notoriously snapped their 10-game home losing streak on Monday, in addition to their five-game overall skid. The Hawks have dug themselves quite a hole in regards to the playoff race as they are the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta sits four games out of the No. 10 spot and seven games out of the No. 6 seed.

The Hawks will hope their improved defensive effort continues as De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu continue to make their presence felt since returning from injury. Atlanta remains top-5 in offense and bottom-5 in defense for the season in terms of points scored vs. points allowed per possession.

The Timberwolves are jockeying for playoff position as they enter Wednesday as the No. 7 seed out west. Atlanta native Anthony Edwards, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, has turned into a standout player for Minnesota alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

Odds

The Hawks open as two-point favorites at home vs. Minnesota as of early Wednesday morning. This could be a good spot for the Hawks to get some momentum vs. a young team traveling on a back-to-back.

Injuries

For Atlanta, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) are out for Wednesday’s game.

The Timberwolves are on a back-to-back and have not yet posted an injury report for this game, but they were mostly healthy coming into their game vs. the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Jan. 19, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass

Radio: 92.9 The Game