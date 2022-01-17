Report: Trae Young to compete in 3-point contest if selected as All-Star

The Atlanta Hawks got back into the win column on Monday night, and Hawks fans may have received more good news as well. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Hawks guard Trae Young will compete in the 3-point contest next month during All Star Weekend if selected as an All-Star.

Sources: @NBAonTNT report on Trae Young’s intentions to participate in the 3-Point Contest if selected as an All-Star and the Atlanta Hawks’ plan to place a bid to host All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/5RJ1ITFbQe — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 18, 2022

Young’s only prior All-Star appearance was in his second season when he was selected as a starter. The Hawks have struggled to an 18-25 record through 43 games but Young has been an offensive force.

The fourth-year guard ranks in the top five in the NBA in points and assists per game, and should have a good shot at cracking the East squad as he was in line to start at guard along with DeMar DeRozan at the last voting update by the NBA:

Stephen Curry (West guards), Kevin Durant (East frontcourt), DeMar DeRozan (East guards) and LeBron James (West frontcourt) continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups in the second fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot. pic.twitter.com/dAaVBHrXi5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 13, 2022

The Hawks continued to play banged up as both Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic have missed the last couple games. De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu both missed extended time earlier in the season, not to mention Atlanta’s extended bout with Covid at the end of December.

Young and the Hawks will look to build momentum off of Monday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

