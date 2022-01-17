 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Trae Young to compete in 3-point contest if selected as All-Star

By Zach Hood
Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks got back into the win column on Monday night, and Hawks fans may have received more good news as well. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that Hawks guard Trae Young will compete in the 3-point contest next month during All Star Weekend if selected as an All-Star.

Young’s only prior All-Star appearance was in his second season when he was selected as a starter. The Hawks have struggled to an 18-25 record through 43 games but Young has been an offensive force.

The fourth-year guard ranks in the top five in the NBA in points and assists per game, and should have a good shot at cracking the East squad as he was in line to start at guard along with DeMar DeRozan at the last voting update by the NBA:

The Hawks continued to play banged up as both Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic have missed the last couple games. De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu both missed extended time earlier in the season, not to mention Atlanta’s extended bout with Covid at the end of December.

Young and the Hawks will look to build momentum off of Monday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

