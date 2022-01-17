Preview: Hawks host Bucks on MLK Day

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening as the NBA honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a full slate of games. The Hawks will look to snap a five-game losing streak in this one as they continue to struggle, especially at home.

With the loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday, the Hawks have now lost ten straight games on their home floor, a streak that dates back to November. The Bucks have lost three of their last four as Jrue Holiday as been banged up in addition to Brook Lopez being sidelined.

Milwaukee sits as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-18 record, just two games out of first entering play Monday. The Hawks are 17-25 and are over halfway into their season sitting 4.5 games out of the No. 10 seed in the East. Defense continues to be what plagues the Hawks as their offense remains quite good most of the time.

Atlanta is second in the NBA in offensive rating coming into play Monday, scoring 112.5 points per 100 possessions. The Hawks are however 28th in defensive efficiency, allowing almost 114 points per 100 possessions. The Bucks will obviously present another tough test for Atlanta as two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champs will look for a win in the same building where they clinched a spot in the NBA Finals last postseason.

The Hawks are searching for any kind of momentum that they can find after losing eight of their last ten contests. The second unit has looked better since the Cam Reddish trade, and De’Andre Hunter has also looked good since his return but Atlanta has not yet been able to turn that production into wins yet.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) are out for Monday’s game.

Jrue Holiday (ankle) and Brook Lopez (back) remain out for the Bucks.

Odds

The Bucks come into this one as 4-point favorites over the Hawks. Atlanta has not covered a spread on their current five-game losing streak.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Jan. 17, 6 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: TNT

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.