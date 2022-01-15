Hawks fourth-quarter run not enough in 117-108 loss to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks were back at home in their second game of a back-to-back. The New York Knicks were in town, after just making a trade with the Hawks that sent Cam Reddish and Solomon Hill to the Knicks for Kevin Knox. Despite a big effort in the fourth, the Hawks were not able to overcome the Knicks, losing 117-108. The loss marked their tenth straight at home, and fifth straight overall.

John Collins was aggressive to start the game with five points.

He found Trae Young, who had 12 points in the first half, for this over-the-head assist. With three fouls early in the second quarter, Collins did not play the last nine minutes of the half.

JC finds Trae for the 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/NbGU4aTNcY — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 16, 2022

With Collins on the bench, Julius Randle caught fire late in the first half, scoring straight points for the Knicks and extending their lead to 10 points. Evan Fournier then hit a three to put them up 60-47.

The Hawks were sputtering on both sides of the ball and went into halftime down 65-51.

I’m 1H Knicks shoot 65% on 2PAs and 50% on 3PAs



Hawks had just 14 points in the paint



Knicks give up third fewest points in the paint per game



Knicks are controlling this game — Glen Willis (@willis_glen) January 16, 2022

The Hawks started the third quarter slow, but eventually were able to go on a run to cut the Knicks lead down to 10. With Randle catching his fourth foul midaway through the quarter, the Hawks could take advantage with him on the bench.

The Hawks flirted with a 10-point deficit for most of the quarter, but a late three from Danilo Gallinari cut their deficit to seven.

The bench unit continued to chip away through the fourth quarter, and Onyeka Okongwu gave the Hawks an energy play that they haven't had in a long time. A scoring surge from Lou Williams and Gallinari also helped to cut down the Knicks' lead.

The Hawks cut the deficit down to as much as three late in the game, but the Knicks continued to make tough shots down the stretch and ran away with it.

Trae Young finished with 29 points, and Gallinari finished with 17 points. The Hawks will be back home to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening.

Randle had 24 points in the win for the Knicks.

Stay tuned.