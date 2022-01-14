Hawks fall to Heat 124-118 as offense falters late

The Atlanta Hawks played the Miami Heat for the second time in three days on Friday. The Heat beat the Hawks on their home floor on Wednesday, and Atlanta was looking to return the favor in South Florida in this one. The Hawks fell 124-118 in this one is what was a hard-fought game.

The Hawks got off to a wretched start, falling down 32-16 in the first quarter. Miami scored 40 points in the opening period, holding a 10-point lead heading to the second. Max Strus had 16 first quarter points for the Heat, while Trae Young led the Hawks with nine points. De’Andre Hunter scored five points in the first as he returned to the starting lineup in this one.

Let it fly, Dre pic.twitter.com/9YUmR94VrY — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 15, 2022

Atlanta’s bench took over in the second quarter, as the second unit accounted for 23 of the Hawks’ 40 points in the quarter. Danilo Gallinari and Trae Young led the Hawks with 15 points a piece at the break, as the Hawks stormed back to take the lead, outscoring Miami 40-24 in the second. Atlanta lead 70-64 at the half, as Strus led all scorers with 16 points.

The third quarter was more evenly played that either of the first two, as the Heat won the quarter 30-29. Omer Yurtseven got going, scoring ten points in the period. John Collins poured in eight points in the third to lead the Hawks.

The Hawks led by just five heading to the fourth, but were unable to hold on as Miami stormed to a 30-19 closing quarter and the win. Atlanta had seven turnovers in the final frame, struggling to generate much offensively down the stretch. Tyler Herro scored 11 fourth-quarter points in the win for Miami, hitting a few big buckets late.

The Hawks will now turn around on the back-to-back for a home game with the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Kevin Knox could join the Hawks for this one, while Reddish is set to be out for the Knicks as he continues to nurse an ankle injury.

Stay tuned.