ATL and 29: Two new episodes following the Cam Reddish trade

Pod 1: Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops about the thing that the Hawks did Thursday, including what Kevin Knox does, what New York is getting, and how likely it is that the Hawks come to regret it. (Glen also wanted to talk a little too much about Heat-Hawks, Part I. Love you, Glen.)

Pod 2: Kevin talks to Shaun Geddes of The Knicks Wall to talk about Thursday’s trade as well as to find out how Cam Reddish might be used in New York, and what Hawks fans might expect of Kevin Knox.

ATL and 29: A Peachtree Hoops Podcast’ is hosted on Megaphone and you can subscribe via a number of platforms. Please do us a solid and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, PlayerFM, or Stitcher, as well as any podcast player you might prefer.

Tell your friends about the show and be sure to bookmark our dedicated section.