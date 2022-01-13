Hawks update status of Capela, others ahead of Friday’s rematch with Heat

The Atlanta Hawks have lost eight of their last ten games, and will be looking to right the ship Friday night when they take on the Miami Heat in South Florida. The Hawks have released their injury report for tomorrow’s game, which lists as follows:

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow's game:



Kevin Huerter (left foot contusion): Questionable

Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain): Doubtful

Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Out pic.twitter.com/ihNvK0a5zq — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 13, 2022

Clint Capela being out with the ankle sprain is obviously the big one here. Second-year player and 2020 No. 6 overall pick Onyeka Okongwu figures to draw another start at center. Huerter being questionable is also big, especially now that they have agreed to trade Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks and are down another wing.

The Hawks will play a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday as they will return home to face Reddish and the Knicks (assuming all physicals are passed and the deal becomes official) after battling the Heat in South Beach on Friday. The Hawks lost to Miami at home on Wednesday despite the Heat being without their best two players, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The loss marked their ninth straight at State Farm Arena.

The Heat list Butler as questionable for Friday’s game, while Adebayo (thumb) remains sidelined. Miami also lists KZ Okpala, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo out for Friday’s game.

Stay tuned on Friday for updates on Butler (ankle) and Huerter in regards to their ultimate game status.