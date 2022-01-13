 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Hawks trade Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill to Knicks for Kevin Knox, protected first-round pick

The Cam Reddish era appears to be over in Atlanta.

By Zach Hood
Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly agreed to trade Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks, bringing an end to the long speculation that the young forward may be moved. Reddish will go along with veteran forward Solomon Hill to the Knicks in exchange for a protected first-round pick and fellow struggling young forward Kevin Knox. The Hawks also sent the Knicks a future second-round pick in the deal.

The pick is reportedly a 2022 top-18 protected first-rounder via the Charlotte Hornets. The protections drop as Bobby Marks of ESPN laid out below.

Reddish has long been thought of as the odd man out by some, going all the way back to comments Tony Ressler made following the postseason that not all of the young core would likely be retained. The third-year forward has struggled to maintain consistency throughout his career, and appears to desire a bigger role than what is available for him with Atlanta.

New York will provide him a fresh start and reunion with Duke teammate RJ Barrett, whom he also shares a draft class with. The Hawks will now move forward with their logjam at the forward spot seemingly resolved for now. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter and Timothe Luwauw-Cabarrot figure to see most of the minutes on the wing going forward barring injuries.

The Hawks may not be done making moves ahead of the deadline as rumors have also swirled around veteran forward Danilo Gallinari of late.

Stay tuned.

