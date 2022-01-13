Report: Hawks trade Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill to Knicks for Kevin Knox, protected first-round pick

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly agreed to trade Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks, bringing an end to the long speculation that the young forward may be moved. Reddish will go along with veteran forward Solomon Hill to the Knicks in exchange for a protected first-round pick and fellow struggling young forward Kevin Knox. The Hawks also sent the Knicks a future second-round pick in the deal.

ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte. Knicks also acquire Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn in trade. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2022

The pick is reportedly a 2022 top-18 protected first-rounder via the Charlotte Hornets. The protections drop as Bobby Marks of ESPN laid out below.

The Charlotte first is protected top 18 (2022), top 16 (2023), top 14 (2024) and top 14 (2025). Turns into a 2026 and 2027 second if not conveyed. https://t.co/CCDNwUuAO5 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 13, 2022

Reddish has long been thought of as the odd man out by some, going all the way back to comments Tony Ressler made following the postseason that not all of the young core would likely be retained. The third-year forward has struggled to maintain consistency throughout his career, and appears to desire a bigger role than what is available for him with Atlanta.

Reddish has a cap hit of $4.7M and $5.95M



He is extension eligible this offseason



Hill is out for the season and is on an expiring minimum contract. He has veto power and will approve the trade. https://t.co/4NliZsGkg6 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 13, 2022

New York will provide him a fresh start and reunion with Duke teammate RJ Barrett, whom he also shares a draft class with. The Hawks will now move forward with their logjam at the forward spot seemingly resolved for now. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter and Timothe Luwauw-Cabarrot figure to see most of the minutes on the wing going forward barring injuries.

The Hawks may not be done making moves ahead of the deadline as rumors have also swirled around veteran forward Danilo Gallinari of late.

Stay tuned.