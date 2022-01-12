Hawks offense sputters in 115-91 loss to Heat

The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Miami Heat on Wednesday night as they looked to bounce back from a 2-4 road trip. The Hawks were unable to pick up the win in this one as their offense sputtered in the 115-91 loss to the Heat. The defeated marked Atlanta’s ninth straight loss on their home floor, a streak that dates back to November.

The first half of this one was closely played, with the Hawks actually taking a six-point lead into the second quarter. De’Andre Hunter was active in his return to the lineup, scoring 8 points in his first 7 minutes of play. He finished with 13 points in 23 minutes in his return from a wrist injury that had sidelined him since Nov. 12.

De'Andre Hunter leads the Hawks with 8 points. pic.twitter.com/1wsk4tZl0c — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 13, 2022

The Heat outscored the Hawks 35-24 in the second quarter as they poured in six threes. Atlanta trailed 56-51 at the break, and they would never lead again after halftime.

Miami went on a 19-2 run to start the third quarter, ballooning their lead to 22 points. The Hawks got back within 13 early in the fourth after a 7-0 run, but ultimately were unable to catch up after falling in a hole. Atlanta’s third quarter offense thwarted any chance they had at a win, as they were outscored 30-16 in the period as the Heat continued to pour in threes.

Tyler Herro led all scorers with 21 points to go with 11 assists and 9 rebounds in the win. Caleb Martin had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

John Collins led the Hawks with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Trae Young had 15 points and 5 assists in the loss.

The Hawks and Heat will battle again on Friday as they move the series to South Beach.

Stay tuned.