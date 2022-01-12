 clock menu more-arrow no yes

ATL and 29: The Hawks need a buff

By Zach Hood
Atlanta Hawks v LA Clippers Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops about John Collins and his frustration, the lost weekend in Los Angeles, Cam’s on/off splits, and the defense getting a marginal bump vs. the Clippers.

