ATL and 29: The Hawks need a buff

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com talks to Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops about John Collins and his frustration, the lost weekend in Los Angeles, Cam’s on/off splits, and the defense getting a marginal bump vs. the Clippers.

