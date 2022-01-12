Preview: Hawks return from road trip for matchup with Heat

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Miami Heat from State Farm Arena on Wednesday evening after returning home from a 2-4 road trip. Frustrations are beginning to boil over as the Hawks are now five games under .500 at 17-22 and on the outside looking in at the playoff race.

Miami on the other hand has continued to flourish despite absences from key players. The Heat are 25-15, which has them sitting third in the Eastern Conference. Miami has been without star center Bam Adebayo for some time now due to injury, while Jimmy Butler has been in and out of the lineup all season.

New addition Kyle Lowry along with guys like Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson (among others) have picked up the slack for the Heat, who are 7-3 in their last ten games. Miami has the third best point differential in the conference, and is 16-7 vs. East opponents this season. The Heat are 13-11 on the road compared to 12-4 on their home floor.

The Hawks, losers of seven of their last ten, will look to find some momentum vs. the shorthanded Heat, but that will again be easier said than done as Miami has found a way to stay competitive even when their stars miss. The culture of the Heat is something that is talked about a lot, and it has shown up this season as they have been a tough opponent no matter what players are on the floor.

Injuries

Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is doubtful for Wednesday’s game. Cam Reddish (ankle) and De’Andre Hunter are questionable. It would be Hunter’s first game since early November as he’s been out with a right wrist injury. Sharife Cooper is also questionable with a thumb sprain, while Solomon Hill remains out with a hamstring tear.

The Heat have ruled out Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, KZ Okpala and Marcus Garrett for Wednesday’s matchup. Former Hawk Dewayne Dedmon is questionable.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Jan. 12, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE