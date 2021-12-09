ATL and 29: Recapping a weird week

Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com and Glen Willis of Peachtree Hoops look back at the losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers and the win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and try to make sense out of it.

Among the topics included are:

Kevin Huerter’s playmaking

Clint Capela’s finishing

What the Hawks can do against small-ball teams

