Solomon Hill expected to miss rest of 2021-22 season with hamstring injury

The Atlanta Hawks announced on Wednesday that forward Solomon Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season with a right hamstring tendon tear. Hill left Sunday’s loss vs. the Charlotte Hornets with an apparent injury.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Solomon Hill, who left Sunday’s game with a right hamstring injury, underwent an MRI on Monday. The MRI revealed a right hamstring tendon tear.



He will undergo surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. pic.twitter.com/9kXcZ0lDfy — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 8, 2021

Hill had appeared in 13 games for the Hawks this season, including one start. Hill played 71 games and made 16 starts for Atlanta last season and has been an important veteran voice in the locker room throughout his tenure with the team. Hill is in his ninth NBA season and will be a free agent this upcoming offseason after signing one-year deals with the Hawks ahead of the last two seasons.

Hill’s presence can still be felt in the locker room and on the bench through his vocal impact. This was already one of the biggest reasons to have Hill around, as he has been a good mentor for some of the younger players on the roster going back to last season. The Hawks will continue to rely on Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and others to fill in minutes on the wing in the absence of De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Hawks will be back in action Friday night at home for a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

