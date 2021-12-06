Preview: Hawks look to bounce back in Minnesota

The Atlanta Hawks will be on a back-to-back when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. The Hawks will be trying to rebound from a Sunday night loss to the Charlotte Hornets on their home floor. Atlanta has now lost three of their last four games after dropping two games at home over the weekend, and is back to .500 for the season at 12-12.

The Timberwolves have lost two in a row, but overall have been playing better of late. After a rough start to the season, Minnesota has won seven out of their last ten games and pulled back to 11-12 for the season. Atlanta native Anthony Edwards continues to shine in the backcourt, while Karl-Anthony Towns will also be a point of emphasis for Nate McMillan’s staff in this matchup.

These two teams come in overall with similar resumes so far this season, as both endured slow stretches early before getting hotter of late. The Hawks come into this matchup a bit banged up but still have their best two players active in Trae Young and John Collins.

Injuries

For the Hawks, Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain) is questionable, while Solomon Hill (hamstring) is out. Bogdan Bogdanovic, De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu remain out. If Reddish is out, the Hawks would only have 10 active players for this one.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game at Minnesota:



Cam Reddish (left wrist sprain): Questionable



Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out

Solomon Hill: Out

De’Andre Hunter: Out

Onyeka Okongwu: Out pic.twitter.com/iT3IwUhiBQ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 6, 2021

Minnesota lists Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, Pat Beverly and Jaylen Nowell as questionable. Jaden McDaniels is probable.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 2.5-point underdogs on the road vs. the Timberwolves on Monday, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Dec. 6, 8:00 PM ET

Location: Target Center

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game