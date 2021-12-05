Hawks struggle to get stops, fall to Hornets 130-127

The Atlanta Hawks took on the Charlotte Hornets Sunday evening. The Hawks were looking to rebound from a tough loss on Friday night vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta was unable to get the win vs. the Hornets on Sunday, falling by a score of 130-127.

After an evenly played first quarter, the Hornets outscored the Hawks 38-31 in the second. Atlanta struggled defensively, allowing 57% shooting from the floor in the second quarter. Charlotte was also 6-for-13 from three for the period.

Kevin Huerter had 13 points in the first half. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 10 points and two blocks before the break.

TLC has 10 PTS & 2 BLK at the break.



Presented by @Verizon pic.twitter.com/Le7PU3J2GM — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 6, 2021

The Hawks trailed 68-61 at the break, allowing the Hornets to shoot 53% from the floor and 10-for-23 (43.5%) from three for the half.

Atlanta tried to make a run in the third quarter, but could never get over the hump as they tied the Hornets 31-31 for the period. The Hornets shot 10-of-19 (52%) in the third, their third straight quarter over 50% from the floor.

One bright spot tonight for Atlanta was John Collins, who posted a season-high 31 points to go with 12 rebounds.

WHY DO THEY KEEP JUMPING WITH JOHN COLLINS?!?! pic.twitter.com/cRJ1RQRroU — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 6, 2021

The Hawks were unable to complete the comeback in the fourth, ultimately falling 130-127 after another poor defensive performance in the final period.

Charlotte took home the win with a dominant offensive performance, as they scored 30+ points in all four quarters and 60+ points in each half.

Huerter matched a season high with 28 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He made a career high seven three-pointers in the loss.

Trae Young finished with 25 points and a season-high 15 assists. Danilo Gallinari had 17 points off the bench as he continues to come to life of late.

The Hawks will now travel to Minnesota with a back-to-back game on the road vs. the Timberwolves Monday night.

