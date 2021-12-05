Preview: Hawks set to host short-handed Hornets

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening. The Hawks will be looking to get back into the win column after suffering a tough loss at home vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Charlotte is on a few days rest but will be without guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier for this one, as both players are in the league’s health and safety protocol with COVID-related issues. The Hawks and Hornets played one time earlier this season, as Atlanta took home the 115-105 win in State Farm Arena on Nov. 20.

Injuries

Trae Young (left knee soreness), Kevin Huerter (left quad soreness) and Cam Reddish (non-covid illness) are questionable for Atlanta. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder rehab/recovery) are out.

LaMelo Ball (health and safety protocols), Terry Rozier (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee (health and safety protocols) and Jaden McDaniels (health and safety protocols) are out for the Hornets.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 6.5-point favorites over the Hornets for Sunday’s contest, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Sun. Dec. 5, 6:00 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)