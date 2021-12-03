Preview: Hawks set for national TV battle vs. 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers will meet for the first time this season on Friday evening in what will be a rematch of the second-round playoff series between these two teams earlier this year. The Hawks of course won that series in seven games, pulling off multiple road comebacks on their way to a 4-3 series win.

The 76ers experienced an offseason of dramatics following their series loss, and Ben Simmons hasn’t played for Philadelphia since that Game 7 collapse by the Sixers. Philadelphia has experienced an up-and-down season so far, but that is largely due to players being in healthy and safety protocols and/or out due to injury.

Philadelphia is still 11-11 despite all of their issues this season, and has plenty of time to right the ship. With Joel Embiid back in the fold after spending time in healthy and safety protocols, the Sixers are searching for their rhythm as a team. The 76ers are 3-7 in their last ten games, but did not have Embiid for a chunk of those.

The Hawks will look to make it nine wins in their last ten games when they face Philadelphia on Friday. Atlanta moved to 8-1 in their last nine games with a win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Trae Young has scored 30+ points in five straight games, so he will look to stay hot vs. the 76ers on Friday night.

Injuries

Cam Reddish (wrist) is questionable for Atlanta. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder rehab/recovery) are out.

The Line

The Hawks come in as 1.5-point favorites over the 76ers for Friday’s contest, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Fri. Dec. 3, 7:30 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: ESPN, BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: ESPN App, Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)