Preview: Hawks, Bulls set for rematch

The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls will play on Wednesday after the Bulls picked up a road win in Atlanta on Monday night. Demar DeRozan and Zach LaVine both excelled in that matchup, showcasing their elite shotmaking in the win.

The Hawks are still shorthanded and will be facing an uphill battle on Wednesday as they are still without several key players. Trae Young, Cam Reddish and Clint Capela will look to lead the Hawks to an upset win in Chicago on Wednesday as most of the rest of the rotation is inactive. Atlanta desperately needs to find a win somewhere as they have lost seven of their last ten games overall.

Injuries

De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring) remain out for the Hawks. Wes Iwundu has cleared health and safety protocols and is eligible to play.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng, Delon Wright, John Collins, Jalen Johnson, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Kevin Huerter, Sharife Cooper, Onyeka Okongwu and Malik Ellison are all in the league health and safety protocols, and are out for Wednesday’s game barring changes.

Chicago will be without Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley, Ersan Illysaova and Alonfso McKinnie due to health and safety protocols. Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams remain out due to injury.

The Line

The short-staffed Hawks come in as 8-point underdogs vs. the Bulls as of Wednesday afternoon, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Dec. 29, 8:00 pm ET

Location: United Center

TV: BSSE

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)