Bulls’ stars too much for Hawks in 130-118 loss

Despite the Atlanta Hawks missing a ton of players due to health and safety protocols, a game had to be played on Monday night, and it was against the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately, the Bulls' big three was too much for the short-handed Hawks at the end, as they lost 130-118.

After missing the last three games due to being in the league’s health and safety protocols, Trae Young received a negative COVID test a few hours before tip-off.

You could instantly see the impact Young brings to the court, as the Bulls were scrambling to stay in front of him and leaving their assignment. Young finished the first quarter with 12 points and five assists.

Young wasn’t the only one in a groove in the quarter, with Cam Reddish adding 11 points and making three three-pointers.

Though the Hawks got off to a fast start, the Bulls didn't go away, and Demar DeRozan finished the quarter with 15 points.

It was a back and forth contest for both teams in the second quarter, and Young and Reddish continued to lead the Hawks in scoring.

Cam hit him with the euro‼️ pic.twitter.com/viSCafKzyu — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 28, 2021

The Hawks weren't able to finish the half strong, and it was the Zach LaVine show in the final minutes. He went into halftime with 23 points, and the Bulls led 69-63.

Chicago’s late second-quarter run carried over into the third bringing their lead to as much as 16 through the quarter. The Hawks struggled to make shots, and turnovers began to haunt them as well.

They did find some rhythm to end the quarter, with Bogdan Bogdanovic getting involved. The Hawks ended the third trailing 98-87.

Bogi in the corner pic.twitter.com/7xaH0fQjlh — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 28, 2021

After struggling for most of the third, Reddish came back alive and hit two threes early to cut the Hawks deficit to single digits. The Bulls continued to counter with DeRozan, and regardless of who was guarding him, he scored.

Don't let Cam get hot pic.twitter.com/7FkJ7zmno9 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 28, 2021

Reddish continued his shot shooting from three throughout the fourth, scoring 14 points in the quarter. The Hawks made it competitive, but it was too much Derozan and Nikola Vučević at the end.

Reddish finished the game with 33 points, shooting a career-high 8/12 from three, and Young finished with 29 points and nine assists.

DeRozan finished with 35 points and 10 assists, LaVine finished with 30 points and nine assists, and Vučević finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds.

The Hawks and Bulls will play again on Wednesday after traveling north to Chicago.

Stay tuned.