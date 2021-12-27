Preview: Hawks to continue shorthanded excursion Monday vs. Bulls

The Atlanta Hawks are set to play shorthanded again on Monday as they host the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks lost an undermanned effort in New York vs. the Knicks on Christmas Day, and has lost John Collins, Jalen Johnson and Delon Wright to health and safety protocols since the defeat.

The Bulls have just a couple of players in health and safety protocols, coming into this matchup in much better shape roster wise as well as the in the standings. The Bulls sit as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-10 record.

Injuries

De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring injury) remain out for the Hawks.

Wright, Collins, Johnson, Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Kevin Huerter, Sharife Cooper, Onyeka Okongwu and Wes Iwundu are all still in the league health and safety protocols, and are out for Monday’s game barring a change late in the day.

The Hawks should have these players available for Monday’s game, unless they have more players added to league protocol before tip: Cam Reddish, Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Skylar Mays, Gorgui Dieng, Cat Barber, Lance Stephenson, Malik Ellison, Chaundee Brown and Malcolm Hill.

Chicago will be without Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley and Alonfso McKinnie due to health and safety protocols. Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. remain out due to injury.

The Line

The short-staffed Hawks come in as 4.5-point underdogs vs. the Bulls as of Monday afternoon, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Mon. Dec. 27, 7:30 pm ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, NBA TV

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)