Hawks drop Christmas Day game vs. Knicks, 101-87

The Atlanta Hawks took on the New York Knicks on Christmas Day despite being down eight bodies due to NBA health and safety protocols. The Hawks were unable to get the win in this one, losing to the Knicks 101-87 in their first Christmas Day game since 1989. Atlanta fought hard, but the absence of several key players was ultimately too much to overcome in this one.

Kemba Walker recorded a triple-double in the win for New York posting 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds.

John Collins and Delon Wright each had 20 points in the losing effort, with Cam Reddish adding 10 points and six rebounds.

The Hawks trailed out of the gates in this one, as the Knicks led 30-21 heading into the second quarter. Delon Wright led the Hawks with eight first quarter points. The second period was more evenly played, as the Hawks trailed 61-51 entering the half. Reddish had eight points in the second for Atlanta.

Wright had one of his best games as a Hawks despite the loss, posting 11 points and four steals in the first half.

The Hawks’ offense sputtered in the third quarter as they score just 15 points in the period, leaving them down 81-66 heading to the fourth. Atlanta cut the lead well inside single digits on multiple occasions in this one, but could never fully close the gap. New York led by as many as 18 in the period. The Hawks were unable to make any run of substance in the fourth on their way to the loss.

Atlanta is scheduled to be back in action Monday night when they host the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks will hopefully get some more guys out of health and safety protocols by then.

Stay tuned.