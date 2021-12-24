Report: Trae Young “not expected to be cleared” in time for Christmas Day game vs. Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks will for sure be shorthanded to some degree for their Christmas Day game vs. the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. They will likely be without star point guard Trae Young for the game, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young (H&S protocols) is not expected to be cleared in time for the Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 24, 2021

Haynes says Young is “not expected to be cleared in time” to exit the protocols and be activated for the game. Young would need two negative tests to do so, so if he did not register one today, then the chances he can register two for tomorrow’s game are looking bleak. The Hawks may also be down Delon Wright, who rolled an ankle in Thursday’s win over the 76ers.

Young entered the NBA’s health & safety protocols on Dec. 19. The Hawks are likely to be without six other players due to Covid protocols as well. Young was the first the protocols, so other guys may be a day or two behind him testing negative. The Hawks may also be without Cam Reddish on Saturday, as he also rolled an ankle in the 76ers game.

Atlanta will look to lean on John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and others as they try to stay afloat without several key guys.

Stay tuned.