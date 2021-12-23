Atlanta Hawks health and safety protocol tracker

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the latest teams to be hit with an outbreak of Covid to their locker room. This week, five Hawks players and some additional staff members have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

This link will provide as a tracker for those and any others who enter the league’s Covid protocols, as well as the hardship players the Hawks are allotted one per player they have in league protocols.

Players currently in protocols

Trae Young (entered 12/19)

Danilo Gallinari (entered 12/21)

Clint Capela (entered 12/21)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (entered 12/22)

Lou Williams (entered 12/22)

Kevin Huerter (entered 12/22)

Players signed to 10-day hardship deals

Lance Stephenson (signed 12/22)

Malcolm Hill (signed 12/22)

Wes Iwundu (signed 12/23)

It remains to be seen who if any Hawks players in the protocols will be able to register the two negative tests in time to return for Saturday’s Christmas Day game vs. the New York Knicks. As updates are provided, this link will be updated as appropriate.

The NBA continues to fight a Covid outbreak within many locker rooms. Hopefully this link will not be of use for very long and everyone gets healthy, but in the mean time…

Stay tuned.