Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot enter NBA health and safety protocols

By Zach Hood
Denver Nuggets v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly had two additional players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot join Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari as players who are inactive due to being in league Covid protocols.

The Hawks will now be allotted more hardship spots, as they have five players currently in the protocols. Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill are set to join the team Wednesday vs. Orlando, while Wes Iwundu will join the team Thursday in Philadelphia.

