Lou Williams, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot enter NBA health and safety protocols

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly had two additional players enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot join Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari as players who are inactive due to being in league Covid protocols.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight's game vs. Orlando (2/2):



Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols): Out

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (health and safety protocols): Out

Lou Williams (health and safety protocols): Out

Trae Young (health and safety protocols): Out — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 22, 2021

The Hawks will now be allotted more hardship spots, as they have five players currently in the protocols. Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill are set to join the team Wednesday vs. Orlando, while Wes Iwundu will join the team Thursday in Philadelphia.

Stay tuned.