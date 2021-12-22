Preview: Hawks, Magic set for shorthanded showdown

The Atlanta Hawks (14-15) and Orlando Magic (6-25) will face off Wednesday evening as each side will be playing shorthanded. The Hawks have three players in health and safety protocols in addition to De’Andre Hunter being out. Orlando has five players in the protocols with some other key players still trying to work their way back from injuries also.

Each side is without quite a chunk of their regular rotation, and will be rolling out a very different version of their teams than normal in this one. The Hawks will be without some of their key players, including their offensive initiator as well as their defensive anchor. The Magic have guys out all over the place as they continue what has been a rough season to this point.

Injuries

Hunter (wrist) and Solomon Hill (hamstring injury) are still out for the Hawks, while Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela all remain out in the league Covid protocols. Bogdan Bogdanovic is probable to return from his ankle injury. Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot were added to NBA health and safety protocols on Wednesday morning and will also be out.

Orlando lists Jonathan Issac, E’Twaun Moore, Michael Carter-Williams and Markelle Fultz as out in addition to five players who are in league protocols. Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. are questionable for the Magic.

The following players for the @OrlandoMagic will be out tonight at Atlanta due to NBA Health & Safety Protocols:



- Mo Bamba

- Ignas Brazdeikis

- R.J. Hampton

- Mychal Mulder

- Terrence Ross

- Moritz Wagner#MagicTogether — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 22, 2021

The Line

The Hawks come in as 7.5-point home favorites over the Magic as of Wednesday morning, for those who may be interested.

Game Info

Game Date & Time: Wed. Dec. 22, 7:30 PM ET

Location: State Farm Arena

TV: BSSE, League Pass (out of market)

Radio: 92.9 The Game

Streaming: Bally Sports App, League Pass (out of market)