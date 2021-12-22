Report: Hawks to sign Wes Iwundu to 10-day hardship deal

The Atlanta Hawks have added another player to fill another hardship spot, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the club is signing forward Wes Iwundu to a 10-day hardship deal.

The Atlanta Hawks are signing free agent F Wes Iwundu to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta has Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari in Covid protocols. Iwundu will sign on Thursday in Philadelphia before game vs. 76ers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021

Iwundu has appeared in 223 games across four seasons in the NBA. He has spent time with the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. He figures to provide the Hawks with another body on the wing if needed.

The team officially announced the signings of Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill on Wednesday morning ahead of their game vs. the Orlando Magic. Iwundu presumably fills the final hardship slot the Hawks are currently allotted with three regulars in health and safety protocols.

Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela are the three Hawks players in protocols, while some “Tier 1” staff members were as well as of Tuesday. It remains up in the air which if any of those players will be able to return by Saturday’s Christmas Day game vs. the New York Knicks. All three players have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game vs. the Magic and will presumably miss Thursday’s action on the road vs. the Philadelphia 76ers as well.

All three Hawks players in protocols are vaccinated and just need to register two negative tests to rejoin the team, per league protocols. Young was the first player to enter the protocols, so he could be the first one ready to return.

The NBA has also informed teams that game times for Christmas Day are subject to change and may not be finalized until Christmas Eve.

Stay tuned...